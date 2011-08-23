(Changes bullet points, adds share price close and total options trading in paragraphs 2 and 3, updates quotes in paragraphs 7-8, adds data in paragraph 6 and put options trading in paragraph 10)

* BAC volume pops up, one top trade is Sept. put spread

* Sept $3, $6 puts and weekly $7 calls are busiest options

* Option implied volatility is explosive for BofA options

By Doris Frankel

CHICAGO, Aug 23 Option traders are expecting more turbulence in Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ), which has been battered on worries in recent weeks about potential write-downs and concerns the bank will need to raise capital.

The shares dropped as much as 6.4 percent to $6.01 a share on Tuesday, their lowest level since March 2009. The stock rebounded to close at $6.30, down 1.9 percent. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M0FC].

The bank is among the most active in the options crowd as traders exchanged about 799,000 puts and 649,000 calls, 2.3 times the total average daily volume, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

"It's a perfect storm for the volatility trader using options on account of both bullish and bearish views surrounding the stock today," said Andrew Wilkinson, senior market analyst at Interactive Brokers Group.

Some investors looked to calls, betting on a rebound in the shares while others were targeting more downside. The stock has lost 35 percent so far in August amid a broad sell-off.

Overall implied volatility on BofA options, a measure of expected future gyrations in shares, ended up 10.8 percent at 124.34 percent, according to Interactive Brokers data.

"The volatilities exploded in the weekly call and put options to 144 percent expiring this Friday and the September options are up to 132 percent, more than double the 22-day average of 62 percent," said Jon Najarian, a co-founder of online brokerage firm TradeMonster.com in Chicago.

"Despite the fact that Bank of America finished the session down 1.86 percent, the premiums for the September $8, $9 and $10 calls were up on the day, indicating strong demand for upside," he said.

The current level of implied volatility is still low in comparison to what it was in 2009 during the financial crisis when it reached 250 percent, Wilkinson said.

One top options trade Tuesday was a September $5-$6 put spread in which an investor bought 20,000 $6 puts and sold the same amount of $5 puts, resulting in a total net premium paid of 31 cents. Assuming this is an opening transaction, the spread buyer profits if shares keep falling -- the break-even point is $5.69 at September expiration, said Patrick Mortimer, director of options trading at Pipeline Trading Systems.

The August $7 weekly calls expiring Friday had volume of more than 77,000 contracts, attracting both buyers and sellers, Mortimer said.

Traders also bought the September $3 and $6 strike puts which traded a combined volume of 159,461 contracts, Trade Alert data shows.

Looking further down the road, Gareth Feighery, a founder of Philadelphia-based options education firm MarketTamer.com, pointed to brisk volume in the November options with puts outpacing calls in both the near-the-money and out-of-the-money strikes, suggesting the fall in the stock may not be over.

Feighery said that on Aug. 18, 54,000 November $4 strike puts were purchased at a premium of 37 cents per contract -- almost a $2 million bet that the shares will drop to $4 by November. Those puts have risen in value by 22.9 percent to 48 cents per contract during Tuesday's session. (Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Kenneth Barry)