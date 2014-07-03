ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Thursday reports that exclusive talks had ended with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) over acquiring a stake in the Turkish lender did not reflect the truth.

Four sources close to the matter told Reuters that QIB and Bank Asya had ended exclusive talks over QIB acquiring a stake in Bank Asya, with valuation concerns said to be behind the decision.

