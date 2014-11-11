BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish lender Bank Asya swung to a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss in the third quarter from a 60 million lira profit a year earlier as its assets declined sharply, according to a stock exchange filing late on Monday.
The bank's assets shrunk 40 percent to 16.5 billion lira at the end of third quarter from the end of 2013, while deposits almost halved to 10.07 billion over the nine-month period, the filing showed.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.