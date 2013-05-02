Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
ISTANBUL May 2 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Thursday it had secured a $380 million syndicated Islamic loan from 28 banks.
The lender said in a statement that the the facility carries a profit rate of 125 basis points over the relevant benchmark.
The syndicated loan comprises a $230.5 million tranche and a 115.3 million euro segment, and is structured as a murabaha facility. Under a murabaha structure, a financial institution agrees to purchase merchandise for a client and the client promises to buy it from the institution at an agreed mark-up. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities