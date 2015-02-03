ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkey's banking regulators on Tuesday seized control of Islamic lender Bank Asya, citing insufficient transparency to allow for proper regulation.

The bank has suffered losses since last year after seeing massive deposit withdrawals linked to a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and his erstwhile ally Fethullah Gulen, a U.S-based Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Susan Thomas)