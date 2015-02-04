ISTANBUL Feb 4 Turkish Economy Minister Nihat
Zeybekci said on Wednesday a banking regulators' decision to
take over management at Islamic lender Bank Asya ends
a period of speculation and restores a safer environment.
The banking regulator late on Tuesday announced its action
against the lender, which was established by followers of
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip
Erdogan's accuses of trying to overthrow him.
Zeybekci also told a news conference broadcast live on TRT
television that it was "unfair" Turkey had to pay a high cost
due to its interest rates and accused the central bank of
lagging the market after the bank decided against holding an
extraordinary policy meeting to cut rates.
