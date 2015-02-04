ISTANBUL Feb 4 Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday a banking regulators' decision to take over management at Islamic lender Bank Asya ends a period of speculation and restores a safer environment.

The banking regulator late on Tuesday announced its action against the lender, which was established by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip Erdogan's accuses of trying to overthrow him.

Zeybekci also told a news conference broadcast live on TRT television that it was "unfair" Turkey had to pay a high cost due to its interest rates and accused the central bank of lagging the market after the bank decided against holding an extraordinary policy meeting to cut rates.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)