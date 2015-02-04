ISTANBUL Feb 4 Regulatory action against Turkey's Bank Asya does not create "systemic risk" for the banking sector, the head of the Islamic lenders' association said on Wednesday.

Osman Akyuz, chairman of the Participation Banks Association of Turkey, spoke to Reuters after the banking watchdog took control of Bank Asya and appointed a new board and chief executive.

Bank Asya last year saw withdrawals of 4 billion lira ($1.7 billion), including from state companies and institutions, according to media reports, amid worries President Tayyip Erdogan's feud with Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers established Bank Asya, could hit operations. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)