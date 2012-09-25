ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Tuesday that it plans to issue a sukuk, or Islamic bond, of up to 150 million lira ($83 million) by the end of 2012.

The lender said in a statement that the amount raised from the issuance would be used to finance investments. ($1 = 1.7984 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)