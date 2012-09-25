UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Tuesday that it plans to issue a sukuk, or Islamic bond, of up to 150 million lira ($83 million) by the end of 2012.
The lender said in a statement that the amount raised from the issuance would be used to finance investments. ($1 = 1.7984 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts