UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Thursday it had mandated investment bank Is Yatirim for a sukuk issue worth up to 150 million lira ($84 million) with a one-year maturity.
The lender made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7922 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts