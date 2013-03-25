BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
ISTANBUL, March 25 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya has raised $250 million in international markets through a subordinated sukuk issue with a ten-year maturity, the bank's chief executive Ahmet Beyaz said on Monday.
Strong investor demand and a need to improve capital adequacy ratios (CAR) are causing Turkey's Islamic banks to consider issuing subordinated sukuk, bankers and analysts told Reuters last month.
Beyaz said in a statement this issue would raise its CAR to around 16 percent from 13 percent. The notes priced at par to yield 7.5 percent.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi were joint lead managers on the transaction.
Regionally, 52 percent of the investors were in Europe, 35 percent in the Middle East and 13 percent in Asia. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
LISBON, March 7 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - http://bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)