By Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, March 25 Turkish Islamic lender Bank
Asya has started talks on a strategic partnership
with Qatar Islamic Bank and it plans to complete the
process soon, it said in a statement on Tuesday to the Istanbul
stock exchange.
The Islamic bank has been in focus since Turkish media
reported that state-owned companies and institutional depositors
loyal to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan have withdrawn 4 billion
lira ($1.8 billion), or some 20 percent of the bank's total
deposits, because the bank's founders included sympathisers of
cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally-turned-critic of Erdogan.
Bank Asya said it had weathered the mass deposit withdrawals
and was not at risk. The government has declined to comment.
Media speculated the withdrawals were part of an
orchestrated backlash against a government corruption
investigation, blamed on Gulen, and which poses one of the
biggest challenges to Erdogan's 11-year rule.
($1 = 2.2372 Turkish Liras)
