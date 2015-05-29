May 29 Turkey's banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday it had decided that the state would take over Bank Asya , the Islamic lender caught up in a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The move, just over a week ahead of a parliamentary election, followed an earlier decision to take management control of the bank citing its failure to meet legal criteria. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Pravin Char)