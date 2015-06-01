(Recasts with comment from lawyer and editor)

By Ebru Tuncay and Ayla Jean Yackley

ISTANBUL, June 1 Shareholders of Turkey's Bank Asya plan to challenge the takeover of the Islamic lender by regulators, a lawyer said on Monday, the latest move in a power struggle between President Tayyip Erdogan and a prominent cleric.

Regulators announced on Friday they would take over the lender, saying its financial structure and management presented a threat to the financial system. The bank was set up by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan ally.

Erdogan has accused Gulen - whose adherents run schools, broadcasters and newspapers - of attempting to create a "parallel state" to topple him, something the cleric denies.

Shareholders of the bank will bring charges against both the banking watchdog and Turkey's insurance deposit fund, lawyer Suleyman Tasbas told Reuters.

Turkish authorities have stepped up a campaign against Gulen's followers ahead of parliamentary elections on June 7, with journalists at Gulen-affiliated newspapers and television stations detained in recent months.

The editor of the Gulen-affiliated Zaman newspaper, who was himself detained last December and remains under a travel ban, told Reuters he was concerned about further arrests and seizures of businesses with links to the cleric.

"Any operation would be illegal and unconstitutional and carry with it great political risk. With just 5-6 days to go before the election, the aim must be to silence and frighten the media," he said.

The campaign against Bank Asya came to a head last year when its depositors, including state-owned firms and institutions, withdrew 4 billion lira ($1.5 billion), amounting to around 20 percent of its deposits, putting it under immense pressure and eroding its earnings and capital base.

Tasbas, the lawyer, disputed that the latest regulatory action had been done to protect depositors, noting that Asya was profitable again.

"You don't need to protect depositors in a profit making company. If a company is making profits, it will continue operating. Only if it's making loss, you would need to protect depositors and ensure market stability."

Shares of Bank Asya were suspended temporarily on the Istanbul watchlist market on Monday after Friday's seizure of the bank, the Istanbul bourse said. ($1 = 2.6784 liras) (Writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton)