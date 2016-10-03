(Recasts, adds detail)

VIENNA Oct 3 Bank Austria has appointed a new finance chief as part of a management reshuffle broadly coinciding with its parent UniCredit taking back formal control of the group's central and eastern Europe (CEE) arm.

Gregor Hofstaetter-Pobst, 44, who was the group's finance chief for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, was appointed to his new role with effect from Oct. 1, Bank Austria said on Monday.

Austrian Hofstaetter-Pobst, who fills the vacancy created by Mirko Bianchi's promotion to UniCredit chief financial officer, began his new role on the day UniCredit took back formal control of its CEE business from Bank Austria.

CEE chief Carlo Vivaldi is leaving Bank Austria's management board after the CEE operation's move to Milan, it confirmed.

UniCredit had said that most of the roughly 500 CEE jobs in Vienna will not be affected, which it confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"The majority of the (CEE) team will continue to be located in Vienna," UniCredit said, adding that the date of the transfer was Oct. 1, as planned. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)