VIENNA Oct 12 UniCredit unit Bank Austria sees limited parallels from a profit warning this week by rival Erste Group Bank , Bank Austria Chief Financial Officer Francesco Giordano told Reuters on Wednesday.

Emerging Europe's leading lender continues to look at goodwill on its balance sheet, especially for operations in places like Ukraine and Kazakhstan, he said on the sidelines on a financial conference.

"This is something we continue to evaluate. For the rest (of countries in the region) I think this should be a specific topic for them," he said when asked about potential parallels to Erste's big writedowns.

"The Hungarian situation which was the other big topic is something that we already disclosed quite recently what our exposure is, which -- by luck rather than anything else -- is a bit more moderate than others so we expect the impact to be visible but very much under control," he said.

"In Romania our presence is smaller and is very old...I think in Romania in particular we have much less of a heavy (presence)." (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Sylvia Westall)