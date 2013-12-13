BRIEF-Bank Millennium Q4 net profit 131.5 mln zlotys, above estimates
* Q4 net profit 131.5 million zlotys ($32.29 million) versus 130.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
VIENNA Dec 13 UniCredit Bank Austria has sold its Vienna headquarters building to investor Ronny Pecik, the lender said on Friday, without elaborating on the deal's financial terms.
The deal will be completed in the first quarter of 2014, the bank said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)
SAO PAULO, March 3 Financial technology firms in Brazil are grouping to discuss with local watchdogs how to regulate the fast-growing sector, in which the number of players has risen roughly six-fold over the past couple of years.
* Notes share price movement and confirms that it has received a proposal from Pollen Street Capital Limited