VIENNA, March 16 The head of UniCredit
unit Bank Austria's central and eastern Europe
business played down potential risks from Hungary in a magazine
interview published on Friday.
"I don't think it will go that far," Gianni Franco Papa told
Format magazine when asked if he feared Hungary could become
insolvent.
"And even if it did we are in a comfortable situation. We
are profitable in Hungary and our share of corporate customers
is very high."
Hungary's conservative government is locked in a row with
the European Union over legislation that Brussels says hurts the
independence of the central bank and judiciary, which has so far
blocked talks on a financing deal with the EU and the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)