VIENNA, July 28 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks scaring off investors with populist legislation ahead of 2014 elections that hurts foreign companies, a Bank Austria executive said.

Orban is planning as yet unspecified measures to help households struggling to pay back foreign-currency mortgages, which he says borrowers were duped into taking out, and banks fear they will bear the brunt of the costs.

Surprise taxes and retrospective interest breaks for borrowers have already cost banks active in Hungary 3.6 billion euros ($4.8 billion) since 2010, the eastern Europe chief of UniCredit's Bank Austria, Gianni Franco Papa said.

"The Hungarians are very innovative in the way they tackle problems. Every now and then something is announced," he told Austrian newspaper Kurier in an interview published on Sunday.

Papa said Bank Austria, which unlike its main rivals makes a small profit in Hungary, was less affected by the foreign-currency mortgage relief than competitors because it only had 500 million euros worth of Swiss franc credits.

Raiffeisen's Hungary chief said on Friday banks in Hungary could not afford to foot the bill for Orban's plan to help borrowers with foreign currency mortgages.

Papa said Hungary's banking association was talking constantly to the government. "But it is difficult to predict what Prime Minister Orban and his government are planning," he said, warning that Orban risked losing more investor trust.

"This is playing with fire. Hungary is already viewed very sceptically - there is less invested. Multinational companies are paying the price, not just banks, but telecom and retail companies too," he said. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)