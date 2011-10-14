VIENNA Oct 14 UniCredit unit Bank Austria expects credit growth of no more than 2 percent over the next few years, the lender's chief executive told an Austrian weekly.

Investors are putting projects on ice and demand for credit has slumped, Willibald Cernko told Format magazine.

"We expect a maximum credit growth of 2 percent over the next few years. We would really like to see more demand," he said in comments published on Friday.

He said he did not believe that any of Austria's top three banks -- Bank Austria, Erste Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International -- would need more state aid.

It has been a turbulent week for Austria's banks, which are the biggest lenders in central and eastern Europe.

Erste said on Monday it faced a large full-year loss after taking hits on foreign-currency loans in Hungary and euro zone sovereign debt.

Raiffeisen predicts a significantly worse second half and Volksbanken OTVVp.VI is having an urgent revamp to bolster its capital.

Cernko dismissed rumours that UniCredit might sell Bank Austria and said its exposure to Greece was not a serious problem.

"Our Greek exposure is only 380 million euros. It is possible that this could increase by 100 million euros in a worst case scenario," he said in an apparent reference to additional writedowns. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)