* Liquidity position very good - chief executive

* Banks to take 500 bln euros of loans at ECB auction - poll (Adds CEO quotes, detail)

VIENNA Feb 16 UniCredit unit Bank Austria could take part in the European Central Bank's (ECB) tender this month, its chief executive Willibald Cernko said on Thursday.

"If we think it makes sense to participate, then we will do so," Cernko told reporters in Vienna. The bank has a "very good" liquidity position, Cernko added.

The ECB has allowed banks access to cheap liquidity overnight as a way to restore confidence in the inter-bank lending market and to avert a credit crunch in the real economy.

Banks have used most of the cheap ECB money to pay off their own debt.

A Reuters poll suggests that at the ECB's second auction, known as the Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO), banks will take up at least 500 billion euros ($653 billion) of low-priced loans, pushing the three-year cash injection to some 1 trillion euros.

Austrian banks have around 300 billion euros of exposure to central and eastern Europe, of which 190 billion euros is covered by local deposits, Bank Austria said.

Overall, Austria remains exposed to eastern Europe to the tune of 110 billion euros, Cernko said.

Additionally, the bank said risk provisions in Austria and eastern Europe for 2011 had developed in a positive way.

At home, Bank Austria has a more conservative loan to deposit ratio. Domestic loans were being covered 1 to 1 with Austrian deposits and reserves, Cernko said.

This week credit rating agency Moody's warned it may strip the country of its top debt grade. Rating agencies have highlighted the Austrian banking sector's exposure to central and eastern Europe as a potential weakness.

Moody's said it may cut the triple-A ratings of Austria, France and Britain, and downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis.

Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit's Bank Austria unit are the leading lenders in emerging Europe.

In November, Austria laid out new guidelines for those three banks, capping new lending at 110 percent of what they can arrange in local refinancing.

Banks need an extra capital buffer by 2016 and must meet Basel III capital rules six years ahead of schedule.

Austrian regulators have often said the domestic financial sector should strengthen balance sheets, noting it is less well capitalised than international peers.

($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber in Vienna; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Hulmes)