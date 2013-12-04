VIENNA Dec 4 UniCredit unit Bank
Austria has asked prosecutors to investigate a leak of customer
data that magazine News then published, the bank said on
Wednesday.
"Bank Austria has filed with prosecutors a complaint against
unidentified persons because this concerns data that are subject
to banking secrecy and protection of privacy," it said in a
statement.
In a report posted on its website, News magazine said it had
obtained data from Bank Austria's treasury department that
showed several clients and the profits that bank made on trades
for them. It did not say how it came upon the documents, which
it said showed details for customers, including state and local
governments, utilities, health insurers and churches.
The News reporter responsible for the article said it was
legitimate to publish the details, as they concerned speculation
with public funds.
