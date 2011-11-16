VIENNA Nov 16 Moody's Investors Service may downgrade the A2 long-term/Prime-1 short-term debt and deposit ratings of Bank Austria given a review at its Italian parent UniCredit, the ratings agency said.

Moody's said on Wednesday it would review for downgrade the C- standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) and A2 long-term ratings of UniCredit after the group's "weak" third-quarter results.

Bank Austria's C- BFSR remains unaffected, Moody's said in a statement.

Moody's said earlier this month it was likely to cut Austrian peer Erste Group Bank's long-term ratings by a notch after the group, which is emerging Europe's number two lender, posted a surprise quarterly loss. (Reporting by Michael Shields)