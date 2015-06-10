VIENNA, June 10 UniCredit, the biggest
Western lender in Eastern Europe, has appointed Tamara
Savoschenko as the CEO of its Ukrainian business, the Italian
bank's central and eastern Europe subsidiary Bank Austria said
on Wednesday.
The group is in negotiations talks to sell JSC
Ukrsotsbank, although the process has been held back as the
crisis in Ukraine drags on.
Savoschenko is deputy Chair of the management board at
Ukrsotsbank, after joining the bank in 1993 and working in
different positions including head of IT.
She replaces Graziano Cameli, currently Chief Executive
Officer at Ukrsotsbank, who will become Chief Operating Officer,
Member of the Board and Executive Vice-President at
AO UniCredit Bank Russia.
