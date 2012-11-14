(Adds details, background)
VIENNA Nov 14 Unicredit SpA's Bank
Austria, emerging Europe's biggest lender, reported sharply
higher nine-month net profit thanks to a slight increase in its
customer business, cost discipline and lower provisions.
The bank, whose central and eastern European (CEE)
operations have helped it weather Europe's financial crisis
without having to seek state aid, said loan writedowns in
Austria and central Europe fell 13.4 percent to 887 million
euros.
Net profit surged to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from
just 3 million in the first nine months of 2011, a figure that
was depressed by large impairment charges including writedowns
on Greek government bonds.
Bank Austria said on Wednesday it would maintain its leading
position in the CEE region through investments in the strategic
markets of the Czech Republic, Turkey and Russia.
"The local funding capabilities of many CEE subsidiaries
have improved through strong growth in deposits, which exceeded
growth in loans," said Gianni Franco, Bank Austria's deputy
chief executive and head of the CEE division.
"Despite recently blurring economic indications for the CEE
region, we stick to our strategy of focused investments in
selected growth markets," Franco said.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters
and David Holmes)