* UniCredit's CEE arm sees steady 2015 results
* Remains committed to Russian market
* Seeks to boost market share as rivals scale back
By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, Feb 12 Bank Austria expects to keep
profits steady this year even if it makes less money in Russia,
the central and eastern European (CEE) arm of Italian bank
UniCredit said on Thursday.
It also played down any need for quick action to boost its
10.3 percent core capital ratio, saying its strong earnings
capacity should let it strengthen its balance sheet over time.
Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said that barring open
warfare he expected "positive results" this year in Russia,
where 2014 pre-tax profit fell by a quarter to 447 million euros
($506.90 million).
Overall pretax profit rose 6 percent to 1.5 billion euros.
Led by Bulgaria and Croatia, its Balkans business boosted
pretax profit 65 percent to 452 million, underscoring the
Vienna-based lender's diversified portfolio in the region.
Cernko stressed that Russia remained a core market but one
that does not have to be a workhorse for the group. Even if
results there slip again, "we expect to be able to offset this
in other central European markets so that we can present 2015
results roughly in line with what we could do in 2014".
It hopes to sell this year its business in Ukraine, hit by
civil war between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.
Chief Financial Officer Francesco Giordano told a news
conference that the group uses currency hedges to cover expected
profits from Russia but not the impact on capital from the
rouble's fall, which ate into capital ratios last year.
But he expressed satisfaction with the 10.3 percent common
equity tier 1 capital ratio under Basel 3 standards at the end
of last year. It had stood at 11.3 percent under less stringent
Basel 2.5 rules a year earlier.
"It is probably sensible to expect that the direction is
more up than down...We have rather strong earning capacity which
we deem at this point in time to be sufficient to lead as where
we want to be."
Bank Austria aims to increase its market share in the
region as rivals scale back, it said.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, met its 2014 profit target
but its core capital weakened slightly.
Bank Austria - CEE market leader ahead of Raiffeisen Bank
International and Erste Group - saw 2014
profit rebound to 1.38 billion from a writedown-marred 2013
loss.
Raiffeisen Bank International reported a 2014 loss of nearly
500 million euros and is retrenching heavily in the region to
boost its capital buffers. Erste Group Bank has forecast a
record 2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros amid hits from
Romania and Hungary.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)