* S&P lowers ratings for hybrid and subordinated debt

* Cites risk UniCredit may be less supportive of capitalisation

VIENNA Aug 8 UniCredit unit Bank Austria may struggle to strengthen its balance sheet significantly over the next 18 months given the risk of spreading economic weakness in Europe, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.

It also cited risks that Bank Austria's Italian parent may put the Vienna-based bank on a shorter capital leash as UniCredit deals with mounting credit problems at home.

S&P affirmed its A/A-1 rating for Bank Austria with a negative outlook but lowered its ratings for Bank Austria's subordinated debt to BBB from BBB+ and for hybrid debt to BB+ from BBB-.

The move on emerging Europe's biggest lender follows S&P's affirmation of parent UniCredit at BBB+/Negative/A-2 on Aug. 3.

S&P said it expected its risk-adjusted capital ratio for Bank Austria to improve this year and next from 6.3 percent at the end of 2011 thanks to internal capital generation.

"However, we believe the ratio is unlikely to comfortably exceed 7 percent over the next 12-18 months given the downside risk to earnings trends in Central and Eastern Europe, due to the potential impact of persistently weak economic conditions in Western Europe," it said in a statement.

It thought UniCredit may be "less supportive of Bank Austria's capitalisation, particularly in light of the higher credit risk we see in UniCredit's domestic operations that in our view puts its capital and earnings under pressure".

That posed the risk that UniCredit could manage Bank Austria's capital to operate with lower cushions than in the past or take a higher dividend payout from its subsidiary, it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)