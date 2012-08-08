* S&P lowers ratings for hybrid and subordinated debt
* Cites risk UniCredit may be less supportive of
capitalisation
VIENNA Aug 8 UniCredit unit Bank
Austria may struggle to strengthen its balance sheet
significantly over the next 18 months given the risk of
spreading economic weakness in Europe, ratings agency Standard &
Poor's said on Wednesday.
It also cited risks that Bank Austria's Italian parent may
put the Vienna-based bank on a shorter capital leash as
UniCredit deals with mounting credit problems at home.
S&P affirmed its A/A-1 rating for Bank Austria with a
negative outlook but lowered its ratings for Bank Austria's
subordinated debt to BBB from BBB+ and for hybrid debt to BB+
from BBB-.
The move on emerging Europe's biggest lender follows S&P's
affirmation of parent UniCredit at BBB+/Negative/A-2 on Aug. 3.
S&P said it expected its risk-adjusted capital ratio for
Bank Austria to improve this year and next from 6.3 percent at
the end of 2011 thanks to internal capital generation.
"However, we believe the ratio is unlikely to comfortably
exceed 7 percent over the next 12-18 months given the downside
risk to earnings trends in Central and Eastern Europe, due to
the potential impact of persistently weak economic conditions in
Western Europe," it said in a statement.
It thought UniCredit may be "less supportive of Bank
Austria's capitalisation, particularly in light of the higher
credit risk we see in UniCredit's domestic operations that in
our view puts its capital and earnings under pressure".
That posed the risk that UniCredit could manage Bank
Austria's capital to operate with lower cushions than in the
past or take a higher dividend payout from its subsidiary, it
added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)