VIENNA, April 11 UniCredit unit Bank
Austria's profit will take a hit of around 70 million euros ($92
million) this year as a result of a Swiss court ruling, Bank
Austria said on Thursday.
Switzerland's supreme court has rejected the bank's appeal
against a lower court ruling ordering the group to pay around
254 million euros in a case brought nearly 20 years ago by
Germany's BvS reconstruction agency for eastern Germany.
"As Bank Austria has already built up appropriate risk
provisions for this scenario, the residual P&L effect from this
court ruling should be approximately 70 million euros in 2013,"
it said in a statement.
It said it would re-launch legal action against BvS over the
case in Germany.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)