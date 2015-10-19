Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
MILAN Oct 19 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is considering the sale of retail and small and medium enterprise businesses at its Bank Austria unit, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
"It is one of the options on the table," the source said.
Earlier on Monday a report published on the website of Austrian newspaper Der Standard said talks were underway to sell most of Bank Austria's retail and small and medium business financing segments. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Fund manager Elliott Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of Akzo Nobel, on Thursday criticised the Dutch paint maker for disregarding the views of an "overwhelming margin" of its shareholders by refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.