VIENNA Oct 21 A senior labour representative at UniCredit's Bank Austria would not accept the sale of the lender's retail arm without a fight, he was quoted as saying by a newspaper on Wednesday.

Italy's UniCredit is considering the sale of retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) finance businesses at its central and eastern European arm Bank Austria, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

"Should it come to such a massive step, we would not accept it without a fight," works council chief Adolf Lehner was quoted as saying by Der Standard.

Der Standard first reported on Monday the Italian bank was in high-level talks with U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management, the owner of Austrian lender Bawag PSK , citing UniCredit sources.

The rights of certain "unsackable" employees were a central element of talks between UniCredit and Cerberus, the newspaper reported. "Jobs and the rights of employees are our highest priority," Lehner was quoted as saying.

Despite owning less than 1 percent of the company's stock, the works council's shares have special rights, the newspaper said, referring to them as "golden shares".

"The Italians cannot do everything alone," Der Standard quoted a lawyer close to the matter as saying. "The works council fund would also have to approve a sale of the separated retail business." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Holmes)