VIENNA Oct 21 A senior labour representative at
UniCredit's Bank Austria would not accept the sale of
the lender's retail arm without a fight, he was quoted as saying
by a newspaper on Wednesday.
Italy's UniCredit is considering the sale of retail and
small and medium enterprise (SME) finance businesses at its
central and eastern European arm Bank Austria, two sources close
to the matter said on Monday.
"Should it come to such a massive step, we would not accept
it without a fight," works council chief Adolf Lehner was quoted
as saying by Der Standard.
Der Standard first reported on Monday the Italian bank was
in high-level talks with U.S. investor Cerberus Capital
Management, the owner of Austrian lender Bawag PSK
, citing UniCredit sources.
The rights of certain "unsackable" employees were a central
element of talks between UniCredit and Cerberus, the newspaper
reported. "Jobs and the rights of employees are our highest
priority," Lehner was quoted as saying.
Despite owning less than 1 percent of the company's stock,
the works council's shares have special rights, the newspaper
said, referring to them as "golden shares".
"The Italians cannot do everything alone," Der Standard
quoted a lawyer close to the matter as saying. "The works
council fund would also have to approve a sale of the separated
retail business."
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Holmes)