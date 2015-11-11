VIENNA Nov 11 Net profit at UniCredit unit Bank Austria fell in the third quarter as a one-off hit of 205 million euros ($219.6 million) from the forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans in Croatia weighed on results, the bank said on Wednesday.

Bank Austria, the central and eastern European arm of Italy's UniCredit, said net profit in the three months to end-September dropped to 172 million euros from 291 million in the previous three months.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Wednesday it planned to slash thousands of jobs and restructure or exit its retail business in Austria and leasing operations in Italy as it seeks to strengthen its finances.

It said it would reduce its workforce by 18,200 people, adding that job cuts would take place both in local and global corporate centres as well as in commercial banks in Italy, Germany, Austria and central and eastern Europe.

Bank Austria did not elaborate on those plans in its results statement.

"We are ... currently evaluating measures to enhance our profitability in a sustained manner," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said in the statement.

UniCredit has held talks with Austrian bank BAWAG PSK , majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, over a potential sale of Bank Austria's retail arm.

In an interview on Tuesday, BAWAG's chief executive declined to comment on Bank Austria but said BAWAG was exploring potential acquisitions and was well positioned to benefit from consolidation in Europe's banking sector. ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, editing by Karin Strohecker)