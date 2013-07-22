BRIEF-MHM Metals updates on Mercantile Investment takeover offer
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
ISTANBUL, July 22 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Monday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth up to 1 billion lira ($520 million).
The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it had mandated its brokerage arm for the issue.
($1 = 1.9181 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management reports 8.6 pct stake in Gigpeak Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mn8a9q) Further company coverage: