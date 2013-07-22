ISTANBUL, July 22 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Monday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth up to 1 billion lira ($520 million).

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it had mandated its brokerage arm for the issue.

($1 = 1.9181 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)