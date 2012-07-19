BANGKOK, July 19 Thailand's fifth-largest
lender, Bank of Ayudhya, part-owned by General Electric
, reported a 2 4 .5 p ercent rise in quarterly net profit on
Thu rsday, i n line with forecasts, due to strong loan demand from
retail clients.
The bank, 33 percent owned by a GE unit, made an April-June
net profit of 3.7 billion baht ($116.65 million), a record high,
up from 2.97 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts polled by
Reuters had an average earnings forecast of 3.7 b i l lion baht.
The bank's margin is expected to improve after it completed
the consolidation of a loan portfolio from Thai units of HSBC
at the end of the first quarter.
($1 = 31.72 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)