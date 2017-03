July 17 Bank Coop AG : * Says H1 increase in gross profit by 25.3% to CHF 44.6 million * Says H1 increase in net profit by 50.7% to CHF 39.6 million * Says in H1 total assets increased by 5.0% to CHF 15.8 billion * Sees FY 2014 annual profit above previous year's figure * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage