FRANKFURT Dec 29 Private-sector deposits in commercial banks in Greece and Italy fell about 1 percent in November from the previous month, but banks in other states caught up in the euro zone debt crisis fared better, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

Deposits at Greek banks fell to 179.6 billion euros ($232.5 billion) from 182.5 billion the previous month. They are now down 26 percent from the peak in December 2009 and at their lowest level since February 2007.

Italian banks saw a similar decline, to 1.364 trillion euros from 1.402 trillion in October.

There were smaller falls in Spain and Portugal. In Spain, deposits fell to 1.684 trillion euros from 1.691 trillion euros, and in Portugal to 234.2 billion from 234.9 billion.

Deposits at Irish banks remained at 196.9 billion in November.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though such sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central government and financial institutions. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)