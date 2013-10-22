By Valentina Accardo
| BOLOGNA, Italy
BOLOGNA, Italy Oct 22 Raoul Weil, the former
UBS banker wanted in the United States over
allegations of helping Americans dodge taxes, appeared for a
court hearing in Italy on Tuesday in the first step towards
possible extradition.
Weil, a Swiss citizen and former head of UBS's global wealth
management business, was arrested by Italian police in Bologna
on Saturday and held in the local Dozza jail.
Dressed in casual trousers and a blue jacket and appearing
unshaven, the 53 year-old banker was escorted in handcuffs into
the court building by police officers to attend a closed-door
hearing that started at 0830 GMT.
Weil, who was accompanied by his wife and his Italian
lawyers, will remain in custody in Italy until the justice
ministry decides whether to extradite him to the United States,
police and local judicial sources said earlier this week.
He was charged in the United States in November 2008 for
conspiring to help 17,000 Americans hide assets worth $20
billion in Swiss bank accounts and declared a fugitive a few
months later after failing to surrender to authorities.
In 2009, UBS, the world's largest wealth manager by assets,
was fined $780 million and agreed to hand over the names of U.S.
clients with secret Swiss bank accounts to avoid facing criminal
charges. The deal with the United States marked an historic
break with Switzerland's tradition of bank secrecy.
Reuss Private Group, a Swiss wealth management firm where
Weil is chief executive, said on Monday the banker had been
arrested while making a private visit to Italy and disputes the
U.S. charges.
Italy has in the past cooperated with the United States with
the exception of crimes that would be punished with the death
penalty, which is banned in Italy. Under U.S. law a conviction
for tax evasion may result in fines and imprisonment.
A UBS spokesman said on Monday Weil, who became the head of
its global wealth management business in 2007 and also sat on
the bank's board, was discharged from his duties when he was
indicted.
He joined Reuss Private Group in 2010 as a consultant and
became chief executive at the beginning of this year.