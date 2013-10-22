By Valentina Accardo
BOLOGNA, Italy Oct 22 An Italian judge ruled on
Tuesday that Raoul Weil, the ex-UBS banker wanted in
the United States over allegations of helping Americans dodge
taxes, must remain in custody while awaiting possible
extradition, a judicial source said.
The decision was taken by a judge of the Court of Appeal in
Bologna, where Weil, a Swiss citizen and former head of UBS's
global wealth management business, was arrested by Italian
police on Saturday.
Dressed in casual trousers and a blue jacket and appearing
unshaven, the 53 year-old banker was escorted in handcuffs into
the court building by police officers to attend a closed-door
hearing that started at 0830 GMT.
Weil was accompanied by his wife and his Italian lawyers,
who declined to comment.
He was taken back by police van to the local Dozza jail
after the hearing, which ended at around 1130 GMT.
The judicial source told Reuters that the United States now
has 40 days to send the Italian judiciary a formal request for
Weil's extradition.
If the United States makes the request Italian judges at the
Court of Appeal will assess at a further hearing whether Weil
must be sent to the United States to face trial.
The source also said that the Italian lawyers for Weil had
asked for the banker to be put under house arrest, with
electronic tagging, while awaiting possible extradition but that
no decision on this request had yet been taken.
Weil was charged in the United States in November 2008 for
conspiring to help 17,000 Americans hide assets worth $20
billion in Swiss bank accounts and declared a fugitive a few
months later after failing to surrender to authorities.
In 2009, UBS, the world's largest wealth manager by assets,
was fined $780 million and agreed to hand over the names of U.S.
clients with secret Swiss bank accounts to avoid facing criminal
charges. The deal with the United States marked an historic
break with Switzerland's tradition of bank secrecy.
Weil, who is the subject of an international arrest warrant,
checked in with his wife at the 'I Portici' hotel in central
Bologna on Friday.
The hotel, as is customary in Italy, passed on Weil's
identity details to the local police, triggering an alert and
prompting the police to arrest him early on Saturday, police
sources said.
Reuss Private Group, a Swiss wealth management firm where
Weil is chief executive, said the banker had been arrested while
making a private visit to Italy and disputed the U.S. charges.
Italy has cooperated with the United States in the past
except over crimes that carry the death penalty, which is banned
in Italy. Under U.S. law a conviction for tax evasion may result
in fines and imprisonment.
A UBS spokesman said on Monday Weil, who became the head of
its global wealth management business in 2007 and sat on the
bank's board, was discharged from his duties when he was
indicted.
He joined Reuss Private Group in 2010 as a consultant and
became chief executive at the beginning of this year.
His U.S. lawyer declined to comment.