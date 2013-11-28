BOLOGNA, Italy Nov 28 Raoul Weil, a former UBS banker charged by U.S. authorities five years ago for allegedly helping rich Americans dodge taxes via secret Swiss bank accounts, has agreed to go to the United States to face trial after being arrested in Italy, Weil's lawyer and judicial sources told Reuters.

Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen who used to be the third-highest ranked executive at Zurich-based wealth management giant UBS, has been held in an Italian jail for five weeks after police arrested him in a hotel in Bologna where he was holidaying with his wife.

U.S. authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Weil in early 2009, just months after he was charged for allegedly conspiring to help 17,000 American clients of UBS avoid taxes.

"Mr. Weil agreed to extradition to the U.S. because he has always been prepared to confront these charges," Weil's lawyer, Aaron R. Marcu of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in New York, said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Judicial sources told Reuters Weil had agreed to be extradited at a court hearing in Bologna on Monday.

Weil's indictment in November 2008 was a landmark in efforts by U.S. authorities to clamp down on the use of offshore Swiss bank accounts by tax dodgers. (Reporting by Valentina Accardo and Lisa Jucca)