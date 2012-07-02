By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, July 2
NEW YORK, July 2 Citigroup has hired Herb
Yeh as a managing director in technology investment banking to
expand coverage of large-cap technology companies, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Yeh, who was formerly at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, started his new role at Citi recently and the move has
been internally announced, the people said.
A Citi spokesman confirmed the appointment.
Yeh is based in New York and reports to Ethan Topper, Citi's
global head of technology banking. He will cover large-cap
technology companies like IBM and Hewlett-Packard Co
, according to the people familiar with the matter.
Yeh had been at Bank of America Merrill Lynch since 2000 and
had coverage responsibilities for the information technology
services and other technology sectors. He advised on
transactions for IBM, Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton
, Computer Sciences Corporation, Electronic Data
Systems, among other companies.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)