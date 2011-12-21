* Some bankers to operate 'no-present' policy
* Retailers set up shop in banks to tempt spenders
* Some financial sector workers defy party bans
By Anjuli Davies and Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, Dec 21 Shop tills in London's
financial districts are not ringing with their usual intensity
this Christmas, prompting high-end retailers to find more
creative ways to snag financiers' cash.
The high-rolling bankers who normally flock to luxury
outlets at this time of year are proving more cautious this
festive season, spooked by the euro zone crisis and the threat
of job cuts and bonus cutbacks.
Banks have shed more than 125,000 jobs worldwide in 2011,
with more redundancies feared in 2012. Bonuses have been tightly
reined in, if paid at all.
"No one is spending any money," said one London-based
investment banker at a U.S. firm. "They aren't sure if they'll
have a job next year. They are not even sure Europe will still
be here".
High-end chocolatier Charbonnel and Walker, which sells tins
of drinking chocolate for £7.50 ($11.77) and offers 75
chocolates in a "luxurious" golden box for £100, says its two
stores in London's financial districts are quieter than in
previous years.
To counter the reduced footfall, Charbonnel is taking its
wares directly to the banks. Marketing Manager Victoria
Leadbitter says the firm attended a record number of Christmas
fairs, held within the banks themselves, in 2011.
"We've done as many as we can," Leadbitter told Reuters.
"That's how we've been reaching the bankers directly this year.
They're so time-poor, they are working all the time. It just
makes much more sense if we're able to go to them".
Banks, including Northern Trust, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Standard Chartered and Morgan Stanley, have all hosted
retail fairs at their London offices this year in which staff
are offered discounts on a host of luxury products.
Barclays hosted an all-day retail fair at its European
headquarters in Canary Wharf, offering staff up to 20 percent
discounts on luxury brands including leather goods retailer
Aspinal of London and Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes.
BE NICE
Paid hundreds of thousands of pounds in salary and bonuses,
bankers have gained a reputation for lavish spending -- an image
some are keen to shed in the wake of the financial crisis.
This month Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond introduced a
"no jerk" rule at the British bank, warning that "no one should
ever not be nice."
He told British newspaper The Times he had sacked 30 staff
for breaking his new ethics rules against bankers who were
considered to be poor team players, prima donnas, greedy or
ostentatious.
But that hasn't stopped many in the City from splashing out
this Christmas.
Restaurants in particular have done well as bank staff --
deprived of official parties -- mark the season of goodwill with
team-only gatherings.
"We have had a great Christmas events season in all our
restaurants," said Anna Hayward, Director of Sales at D&D
London, which owns and operates over 20 restaurants in London.
Business is also booming at Battery Club, a quirky art
deco-themed members' only restaurant and bar in Canary Wharf.
With views overlooking the River Thames and into the heart of
London, manager Mark Stagg says they have been booked up all
season, mostly by banks hosting parties of on average 50 to 60
people.
"Usually it's just a lot of alcohol," Stagg told Reuters.
"When they come here they try to forget their woes and have a
good time."
ALTERED HABITS
Others report changing shopping habits -- even though base
pay continued to rise in the first half of 2011. The average
salary for a managing director in London's finance sector
currently stands at 237,000 pounds, according to a report by
recruiters Astbury Marsden in November.
In the specialist wine section of upmarket supermarket
Waitrose in Canary Wharf, customers are buying two or three
bottles of Moet and Chandon champagne, rather than their usual
half dozen, and topping up their orders with the cheaper
champagnes or prosecco.
"All our stock of champagne will go as Canary Wharf is
cocooned," Mike Carpenter, Senior Wine Specialist at the store,
told Reuters. "People have had a rough time and they want to
treat themselves."
Discounts abound. Waitrose is offering 5 pounds off bottles
of Moet. Its cheaper, exclusive-to-Waitrose brand sold out a day
before an offer on it ended on Dec. 18.
"People are being cautious, they're mindful of what's going
on in Europe," said Maria Coleman-Snell, Boutique Manager at the
Mont Blanc store in Canary Wharf, which sells luxury pens and
other goods.
Jeweller Tiffany & Co. -- which has emblazoned parts of
Canary Wharf's shopping area with banners declaring "Some
holidays are unforgettable" -- declined to comment on current
trading conditions.
But one customer carrying a trademark little blue bag
containing diamonds for his girlfriend was grimly upbeat: "I'm
probably spending more this year, life's too short."
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
