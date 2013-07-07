LONDON, July 7 A Reuters survey reveals big differences in the way European Union countries assess whether bankers are up to the job. The following table shows who is liable to testing by national regulators: COUNTRY COVERAGE Czech Republic Supervisory board and statutory board Poland Two members of the management board Luxembourg Most Senior Management* Estonia Most Senior Management and Board Finland Most Senior Management and Board Germany Most Senior Management and Board Sweden Managing director, board member, plus alternates France Senior management Slovenia Management and Board Austria Management and board Denmark Senior management and board Netherlands Management and board Portugal Management and Board Slovakia Management and board Spain Management and general managers Greece Critical functions, and compliance Belgium Executive committee, management body, compliance, internal audit, risk management Ireland Senior management, board and wide range of 'control functions' including risk, compliance, treasury and credit. Latvia Board, senior management, head of internal audit, company controllers, heads of branches, those who take essential decision and create legal obligations for their banks. Lithuania Board, heads of branches, employees who can independently take decisions on behalf of the banks. Malta Senior management, board, members of internal committees, compliance officers, money laundering reporting officers UK Senior management, board, significant Influence Functions and Customer Functions Cyprus Board, chief executive, all managers who report to the chief executive, who exercise managerial functions or are responsible for maintaining bank records. * Plan to incorporate EBA guidelines that will bring 'key function holders' into the fitness and probity tests. The definition of 'key function holders' is at national authorities' discretion, but may include heads of significant business lines, subsidiaries, support and internal control functions. Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria did not respond to Reuters inquiries. (Reporting By Laura Noonan)