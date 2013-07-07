LONDON, July 7 A Reuters survey reveals big differences in the way European Union countries assess whether bankers are up to the job The following table shows the numbers of finance professionals tested and the percentages who fall by the wayside: COUNTRY SCOPE PERIOD ANNUAL REFUSED WITHDRAWN AVERAGE Austria All 2008-2012 186 c10% ND financial institutions Belgium All April 678 Informal ND financial 2011-2012 institutions Czech All 2008-2012 150 3.3% 5.98% Republic financial institutions Denmark All 2010-2012 878 1.71% 0% financial institutions UK All Mid 47,608 0.01% 3.21% financial 2007-2012 institutions Portugal All 2009-2012 1430 0.19%* 0% financial institutions France All 2009-2011 1,356 ND ND financial institutions Ireland All 2012 3105 0.00% 3.0% financial institutions Malta All 2010-2012 650 2.31% 0% financial institutions Slovenia Banks, 2008-2012 12 5.00% 3.33% insurers, funds Spain Credit 2008-2012 265 ND institutions and some related financials *** Sweden 2008-2012 85 very rare Netherlands All 2011 1,300 c15.00%* N/A financial institutions Luxembourg All ND 4 staff ND financial removed institutions Finland All 2011-2012 ND financial institutions Poland Banking 2012 39 ND ND * Includes withdrawals and refusals ** ND is not disclosed *** Some credit institutions and related financial institutions are assessed by the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness and are not captured by Banco d'Espana's figures Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Cyprus, Germany and Estonia all declined to provide figures, while Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria did not respond to Reuters inquiries. (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Will Waterman)