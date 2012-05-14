May 14 Canada's Bankers Petroleum Ltd reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by a rise in tax, and said its output has been flat for the last few months.

The company is focused on developing Patos-Marinza onshore oilfield in Albania and has a deal with state-owned Albpetrol to take over and re-activate 120-130 wells each year.

Production remained flat due to operational challenges associated with mature heavy oilfield development including interference from old well bores, sand production, and water disposal capacity, the company said in a statement.

Bankers Petroleum struggled with production shortfalls last year as well.

Net income for the first quarter fell 31 percent to $7.8 million, or 3.1 cents a share, from $11.2 million, or 4.4 cents a share last year.

Income tax expense rose to $17.6 million from $9.5 million.

Oil revenue rose 41 percent to C$102.7 million.

The company realized a 25 percent higher price for its oil at $84.96 in the first quarter. Sales volume increased 12 percent to 13,279 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)