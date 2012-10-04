HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Oct 4 Canadian oil and gas producer Bankers Petroleum Ltd said third-quarter output from its only producing field rose 18 percent.
The Patos-Marinza oilfield in south central Albania produced 15,616 barrels of oil per day (bopd) during the quarter.
Bankers Petroleum, which lost a bid to acquire Albania's national oil company Albpetrol, said average sales volumes rose 15 percent to 15,715 bopd.
The Albania-focused company said it has signed sales agreements for the majority of its production from the Patos-Marinza field in 2013.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$786.9 million, were up 3 pct at C$3.18 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
