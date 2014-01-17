MADRID Jan 17 Spanish bailed-out lender Bankia on Friday said it had booked group capital gains of 64 million euros ($87 million) after the sale of its 12.6 percent stake in NH Hoteles.

In a statement, the bank said the sale was a step towards completing its 2012-2017 strategic plan. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)