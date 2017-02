MADRID May 24 Troubled Spanish lender Bankia will ask the state to bail it out for more than 15 billion euros ($19 billion) when its new management team presents a restructuring plan on Friday, a financial sector source said late on Thursday.

Neither Bankia nor the government would comment on the matter on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7948 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)