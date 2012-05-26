BRIEF-Fujian Start scraps asset restructuring, share trade to resume
* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan, share to resume trading on Feb 21
MADRID May 26 Bankia's chairman said on Saturday that a merger of the troubled bank with its parent group BFA was not on the table for now.
The two entities asked for a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state bailout on Friday to cope with possible real estate losses and writedowns on other loans.
"It's not on the table for now. We might think about it in future but it's not among our priorities," said chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White)
* For FY16, group expects to record increase in revenue ranging from 138 percent to 148 percent and decline in profit ranging from 13 percent to 23 percent
* Says unit's real estate firm wins land auction for 408.1 million yuan ($59.34 million) in Jinan city