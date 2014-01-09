LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Bankia has attracted EUR1.5bn of orders from over 120 investors for a five-year senior unsecured bond according to a lead manager on the deal.

The guidance, announced at 250bp area over mid-swaps, remains unchanged, and pricing is expected later on Thursday via Bankia's own syndicate team, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis and UBS. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)