BRIEF-Anchor Group full-year adjusted HEPS up 12 pct
* Summarised audited results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of dividend number 6
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Bankia has attracted EUR1.5bn of orders from over 120 investors for a five-year senior unsecured bond according to a lead manager on the deal.
The guidance, announced at 250bp area over mid-swaps, remains unchanged, and pricing is expected later on Thursday via Bankia's own syndicate team, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis and UBS. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Summarised audited results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of dividend number 6
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders worked on Wednesday to try to secure enough support in the House of Representatives to win passage of their Obamacare rollback bill, watched by wary investors in financial markets.
* FY net sales 7.7 million euros ($8.3 million) versus 7.3 million euros year ago