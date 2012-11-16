MADRID Nov 16 Spanish bank Bankia is still in talks with Brussels on losses junior bondholders may have to take as a condition of receiving European aid, a source involved in the negotiations said on Friday.

Any losses are likely to be under 50 percent, the source said.

"Negotiations are still ongoing, but a threshold of under 50 percent is being negotiated," the source said on Friday. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, Writing by Clare Kane, Editing by Paul Day)