LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - Bankia will look to fortify its balance sheet in 2016 through the issuance of subordinated debt instruments including Additional Tier 1, signalling another step forward for the bailed-out Spanish lender.

"There is no urgency and I don't foresee issuing capital this year, but we could issue an Additional Tier 1 and further Tier 2 next year," said Lennart de Jong, funding director at the bank.

While Bankia has already tapped the Tier 2 market as part of its comprehensive overhaul, it has not yet sold an AT1 bond - the riskiest type of bank debt.

Unlike Spanish national champions BBVA and Santander, which are familiar faces in the AT1 market, smaller names have not been big issuers so far with only Banco Popular Espanol raising capital in the format.

Bankia this year has focused on its covered funding programme. It priced a 1.25bn seven-year covered bond on almost 2bn of demand on Tuesday.

Any capital issuance would hang on the direction of the market in the coming months, following a tough year so far that has made it difficult to plan and execute trades.

"Last year, the market was improving during the whole year. This year, the main rally was at the beginning, then there was the backlash in Bunds... It's a tough year," said de Jong.

Further disruption may lie in store as negotiations around the Greek bailout continue and the US prepares to hike rates, possibly as soon as September.

Spanish issuers will also need to navigate a general election in the final quarter, which is already creating nervousness among market participants.

But Bankia can take heart from the strong response to its first foray into the subordinated market last May. It printed a 1bn 10 non-call five-year Tier 2 deal that drew 4bn in orders.

That trade marked a key step in its turnaround after it made a loss of more than 19bn - the biggest in Spanish corporate history - following the crisis.

A strong set of results this week further strengthened the positive sentiment around Bankia. Its first-half profit rose 11.5% from a year ago, beating forecasts, and analysts said both asset quality and capital continue to improve.

Its CET1 Basel 3 fully loaded ratio now stands at 11.31%. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)