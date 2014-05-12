BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Bankia is poised to beef up its capital buffers with the sale of a euro-denominated 10 non-call five-year Tier 2 bond, according to a lead manager.
The Spanish lender has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, its own investment banking unit, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and Goldman Sachs to sell the deal, which is expected to be rated B- by S&P and launched in the near future subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.